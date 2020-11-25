(Red Oak) -- Students in the Red Oak School District will return to the district's buildings following the Thanksgiving weekend.
After two weeks of remote learning, in-person instruction resumes at Inman Elementary School and Red Oak Junior-Senior High School Monday. Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News the district opted not to apply for an extension to the Iowa Department of Education's waiver granted earlier this month, allowing a shift to classes by computer because of the increase of COVID-19 cases in the area. Lorenz says the real problem was teachers impacted by coronavirus issues, rather than students.
"We had an increasing number of teachers who were being impacted by the coronavirus," said Lorenz. "I say it that way, because it wasn't just teachers who were getting sick, but also teachers who were quarantined, and teachers who had daycares that were closing down. And, if was becoming very difficult to staff our classrooms. We have a very limited number of substitutes. So, we were fearful that if things kept going the way they were going, we were going to be in a little trouble that way."
Overall, Lorenz says the district's students have handled COVID-related issues well.
"Our kids have been doing relatively well," he said. "They're doing a great job of wearing masks, and practicing social distancing. So, we've been blessed in that not a large number of our kids have fallen ill. At that same time, we monitor that daily, and it's something we're very conscious of."
Still, the superintendent looks forward to have kids "in the flesh" for live instruction.
"We're excited to get kids back," said Lorenz. "We know that there's no substitute for face-to-face learning. Like everyone, we're doing everything we can to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. We look forward to that day to where this is no longer the thing we're focused on every day."
While the district's buildings will reopen to students, activities have taken a hit. Red Oak Junior High's extracurricular events are suspended until December 10th because of state public health measures prohibiting youth sports activities--except for high school, collegiate and professional sports. Other coronavirus mitigation strategies remain in place in the district, More information is available at the Red Oak School District's website.