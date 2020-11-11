(Red Oak) – All classroom activities in the Red Oak School District will take place via computer for the next two weeks.
In a special electronic meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Red Oak School Board unanimously approved a resolution to immediately transition to remote learning for 48 hours while waiting for the Iowa Department of Education’s decision and authorization on the district’s request for two weeks of remote learning. If approved by the department, the district would remain in an on-line only mode through November 24th. School officials are making the move in response to the rising COVID-19 case numbers in the community.
“As directed by the board,” said Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, “the district has applied for a waiver from the department of education to temporarily provide remote learning for students attending Inman Elementary School and Red Oak Junior-Senior High School through November 24th. We expect this waiver to be approved, but we have yet to hear from the department due to the Veterans Day holiday. We are recommending the board move to immediately transition to remote learning through the end of the week, while we wait for the department’s decision, and also authorize remote learning for up to two weeks, pending their approval.”
Lorenz says school districts are authorized for up to 48 hours of on-line activities while waiting for the DOE’s waiver approval…
“We actually received some guidance from Ann Lebo, who is the director of the department of education,” he said. “They’re receiving a number of these requests, so she sent out some clarifying information. Some of that information did stipulate that we may make this move up to 48 hours while we wait for the department’s approval.”
Though the district’s doors will be closed, Lorenz says support staff will stay busy.
“One of the things we want to make sure that we do,” said Lorenz, “is not have a negative financial impact on people. So, during this temporary period, we do have work for all of our hourly staff, and that is going to include a variety of things, such as cleaning and sanitizing facilities, assisting with meal distribution, supporting child care. We’ve also got a list of maintenance projects that we would like to get completed, then just other things that come up.
“So, we’re pretty confident that we can keep people busy, and not put them in a bad spot,” he added.
Staff members were informed of the district’s plans in a meeting Wednesday afternoon. Earlier this week, school officials listed the district’s absentee rate at 13.7% -- well above the 10% threshold necessary for applying for a remote learning waiver. More information is available from the Red Oak School District’s website.