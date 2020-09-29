(Red Oak) -- Red Oak School officials are taking steps to ensure students using remote learning are not falling behind their peers.
Meeting in regular session Monday night, the Red Oak School Board heard an update on remote learning attendance and progress from Inman Principal Dr. Jane Chaillie and Junior/Senior High School Principal Nate Perrien. Superintendent Ron Lorenz tells KMA News board members requested the update as the first semester nears its halfway point.
"This is something that we've been monitoring all along, but it's mid-term time and now that we are getting down to it, we want to make sure that parents are aware of where their kids are and kids certainly have a good picture of where things stand," said Lorenz. "We have some work to do in terms of communicating and making sure that everybody knows where things stand, but I think we have a pretty good sense of that and have a plan moving forward."
Overall, Lorenz says remote learning has been a mixed bag in the district with some students excelling and others struggling to keep up.
"We've got been 15%-22% of kids that are a bit behind when it comes to the remote learning," said Lorenz. "We're not certain if that's a product of technical issues, motivational issues or content issues, but we do have teachers that are working hard to reach out and try to fix those issues."
In order to address some of the problems with remote learning, Lorenz says the district will utilize the web-based application Little SIS for Google Classroom. He says the application will allow the district's leaders to monitor and coach teachers on their remote instruction delivery.
"If we see teachers that are doing a great job in an area, we want to connect them with teachers that are struggling a little bit," said Lorenz. "We also want to be able to provide really good feedback to teachers to make sure that we are providing the best possible instructional opportunities. With respect to kids, we have a lot of folks that are reaching trying to reconcile any technical problems or any access problems that they may have. We have folks that are working with those kids to try to encourage them to really take this seriously and also answer questions to help them remediate any issues that they have."
The board additionally approved the purchase of several upgrades and managed services to the district's IT infrastructure through Riverside Technologies Inc. of Omaha. Lorenz says the contract will beef up the district's broadband capabilities to make the remote learning process easier.
"Riverside is going to help us deal with some of those things," said Lorenz. "They talked a little bit about the work they are going to do, which is going to include the addition of some hardware things like routers, switches and servers. They also talked about the managed services they provide. One of the big things is managing our firewall, which is that gateway that allows that electronic communication and that data in and out. They are going to step in and help us resolve some issues that we are experiencing, hopefully expand our capacity and make things run a little bit smoothly."
In other business, the board approved the purchase of the Marzano Focused Teacher Growth and Evaluation model. Lorenz says the material will help the district's teachers on education fundamentals and will hopefully improve student learning across the district. Lorenz was a guest on KMA's 7:05 Newscast Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview below.