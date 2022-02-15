(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces numerous drug charges following his arrest late Monday afternoon
Red Oak Police say 23-year-old Colby John Nicholas Rasmussen was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and a drug tax stamp violation. Rasmussen was arrested after officers conducted a search warrant at 1804 East Summit #28 shortly after 5 p.m. Officers also seized a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
Rasmussen is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.