(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces numerous drug charges following his arrest late Monday afternoon

Red Oak Police say 23-year-old Colby John Nicholas Rasmussen was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance--marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and a drug tax stamp violation. Rasmussen was arrested after officers conducted a search warrant at 1804 East Summit #28 shortly after 5 p.m. Officers also seized a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Rasmussen is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

