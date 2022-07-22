(Red Oak) -- Plans are in the works for a charity event next month to help out a local youngster.
The Red Oak Eagles Lodge #2715 is putting on a fundraiser August 13 to benefit 6-year-old Gannon Vandewall. Gannon was recently diagnosed with T-cell Leukemia, which is one of the more common but aggressive forms of cancer. Zane Fetter is helping to organize the benefit, and he says he and others felt compelled to join Gannon in his fight.
"Cancer is something we all have to work to help anybody with if we can," said Fetter. "Everybody in town was on board when we started all this. It was brought to us in a meeting recently by our auxiliary president who is a friend of the family. When she requested to do a fundraiser for them, I jumped on board to give her a hand."
Fetter says they have a full evening planned for people to come check out and contribute to a good cause.
"We're going to be having food, and that is a freewill donation with a $10 minimum," said Fetter. "We have live music coming in from out of town. We have some auctions coming up with that day. We have 50/50 raffles going on, along with a very special item and that is a jacket worn by Marty Stuart at the 1992 CMA Awards."
The charity event also includes a raffle with a grand prize of a Pit Boss Lift-Off Griddle donated by Orscheln. Tickets to enter for a chance to win are $5 each or rolls of 10 tickets for $35.
Doors open at the Red Oak Eagles Lodge at 3 p.m. For more information, call 712-370-0426. Checks can also be sent to Red Oak Eagles #2715 Auxiliary. You can hear the full interview with Zane Fetter below.