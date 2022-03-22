(Red Oak) -- Firefighters battled a fire at a Red Oak grain elevator late Monday morning.
Red Oak's Fire Department was dispatched to Bunge Corporation at 2409 Fernwood Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported fire coming from the northeast stack, as well as a field fire directly north of the facility. Employees were evacuated safely. Simultaneously, Firefighters commenced aerial operations to extinguish the outside dryer stack fire and combated the field fire. After confirming with maintenance staff that the fire was contained to the facility's exterior, firefighters extinguished the blaze without incident. Ground operations were terminated shortly after 1 p.m.
Damage was limited to the exterior dryer stack. However, Bungee staff felt the unit could be repaired. Fire officials laud Bunge safety staff and maintenance personnel for their assistance with ground operations. Montgomery County's Emergency Management Agency, the Montgomery County Sheriff Office, Montgomery County Communications and the Red Oak City Water Department assisted the fire department at the scene.