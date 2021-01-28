(Red Oak) -- Red Oak's FFA Chapter is gearing up for a weekend with farm toys.
The 10th annual Red Oak FFA Toy Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the White Fair Building, which is located at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Red Oak. FFA Advisor Alan Spencer explained how the event got started.
“Our FFA Chapter actually adopted this toy show four years ago. It had been held by a man named Rick Johnson who had been selling antique tractors for a long time,” Spencer said. “He brought it to Red Oak 10 years ago and wanted to move out of operating and running it and asked if we wanted to take it over and we did.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic things will certainly look different. Everyone will be asked to wear a mask while in attendance. As of right now there are 15 vendors from a four state region who will be coming and there will be over 50 tables spread out to have the ability to keep physical distance.
“The cool part is that we’ve got all those vendors that are bringing in all sorts of not just farm toys but other toys that are available. There is a lot of great things for people to look at and hopefully we can keep everything spaced off well enough that people feel safe, it should be a great environment to be able to have all the people in this Saturday,” Spencer said.
There will be a food vendor at the event where you can eat while walking around. Admission will be $3 and children under 10 are free with free parking as well. Spencer spoke on what the funds will help the chapter with.
“It allows the kids some extra flexibility of being able to use that money to put in our FFA Chapter account to be able to send kids to leadership camps. A lot of it is meant to be able to help the students be able to travel or to be able to do community service projects that we do in our school district,” Spencer said.
For more information, contact Alan Spencer at the Red Oak High School by calling (712) 623-6610. Spencer made his comments on KMA's AM in the AM program Tuesday morning. You can hear the full interview below.