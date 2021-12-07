(Red Oak) -- The city of Red Oak recently completed negotiations with the fire and police collective bargaining units, including a sizeable raise.
Meeting regular session Monday night, the Red Oak City Council approved agreements with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local #238 for the police department and the Red Oak Professional Firefighters Association Local 3076. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright tells KMA News the most notable change to the three-year contracts includes a more significant raise than usual.
"The primary thing was of course the wages, and in both of those contracts what was settled on, and the council agreed to was an increase of 5% for this first year, which will take effect July 1st of 2022, and then for years two and three will be 2.75%," Wright said.
Previously on the 2019-2021 contract, Wright says, included a 3% rise for the first year and then 2.75% for the second and third years. However, Wright says that number had consistently been lower than other area communities of similar size.
Along with this, Wright says the pay increase comes to help boost the city's competitiveness for today's job market.
"And with the state of employment across the country right now, and the market for trying to get employees as we know it, is very difficult, I felt and ultimately the council agreed, that a 5% one-time market adjustment is reasonable," Wright said. "Again, we have employees that we hope and we need desperately to hold on to, so again we felt that was fair, and the council did approve both of those agreements."
Wright says there were also other changes made to the police contract, including health insurance coverage for families of up to $300 and clarification on holidays and paid personal days. He also added the language of "daytime personnel" was put back into the fire department contract.
"There were several places where we went back and put that in, due to the position we're looking at filling with our agreement with the hospital of putting in a daytime paramedic," Wright said. "So again there were several places where put in that language, and any place we did, that language is similar to police department language for daytime people in terms of how their vacation is calculated and all those kinds of things."
Wright says the city had previously removed the language from the contract, as the department did not have a strictly daytime worker. With the board's unanimous approval, Wright says the agreements with both units will go into effect on July 1st of 2022.