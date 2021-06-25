(Red Oak) -- Fireworks stands are popping up all over KMAland ahead of the July 4th holiday.
And, fire officials are reminding residents of local fireworks laws, and giving safety tips to avoid an Independence Day-related tragedy. Iowa law states residents may use consumer fireworks on their own private property or the property of a person who consented. Fireworks are allowed from June 1st to July 8th from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.--except on July 4th and any Saturday and Sunday immediately before or after July 4th, when the time is extended to 11 p.m. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says each community has its own fireworks regulations in place.
"July 4th from 1-to-11 p.m. is the time they can be discharged," said Bruce. "They are not allowed to be on public property unless they have a permit from the city. On private property, they have to be 50 away from a structure, have a means to extinguish a fire that could occur, and there has to be at least one responsible adult of 18 years of age or older on site. That's just to keep things safe for all involved."
While saying his department has avoided fires involving fireworks since their legalization a few years ago, Bruce says medical calls are another matter.
"Now, we have had a few folks using the fireworks inappropriately," he said, "and have ended up on the medical end of things. That's why these rules are in place. We want everybody to have fun, and we want them to be safe. These fireworks can do a lot of damage to an individual or to property if they're not utilized in the fashion that they were designed to be used for."
Bruce says some safety tips for those planning to shoot off fireworks in the coming days.
"First off, make sure you haven't indulged in a lot of adult beverages prior to beginning to discharge the fireworks, and having your display going," said Bruce. "Follow directions for whatever particular type of fireworks you're utilizing. Make sure you have a nice flat surface, a steady surface. Make sure you're not putting fireworks debris on rooftops, or on your neighbor's property--just trying to be neighborly about it, if you will."
Bruce says extra precautions should be taken with younger children around.
"We're coming out of the COVID era, getting back together and being able to have groups together," he said. "Make sure you keep an eye on the little ones. This is pretty neat to them, so they'll want to get in and see some things, but they can get hurt pretty easily. We just want to make sure that doesn't happen."
The chief also recommends having a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby to extinguish any fires that occur. He hopes the heavy rainfall the last few days has eased the dry conditions experienced in the area this past month. You can hear the full interview with John Bruce here: