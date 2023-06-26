(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire crews responded to a train fire over the weekend.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says his crews were dispatched shortly after 6:20 a.m. Saturday to the main rail track just south of the city treatment plant for reports of a train locomotive on fire. Upon arrival, authorities say crews observed smoke and fire coming from the train's AC traction system compartment. Due to the component being a high voltage system, Bruce says fire extinguishing agent had to be used to put out the fire. While stopping the train, a secondary fire was sparked roughly 100 yards down the tracks. Bruce adds that fire was also quickly extinguished.
Arrangements were underway to get BNSF maintenance on scene and the train back into service. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Communications Center, Red Oak Police Department, and BNSF crews assisted at the scene.