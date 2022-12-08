(Red Oak) -- Multiple Montgomery County emergency response agencies are taking advantage of a mental health program recently introduced in KMAland designed for first responders.
During his department update to the Red Oak City Council earlier this week, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says members from three emergency response agencies in the county attended training in Omaha for the First Responders Foundation's peer support program. Bruce says the program provides structured training for emergency responders to assist others in their field with mental health.
"It's very prevalent especially in emergency services due to what these folks go through," said Bruce. "Firefighter Michael Crouse is the one who brought it to my attention that there was a formal training program. So, we had two firefighters, one police department representative, and one deputy from the sheriff's office."
He says those individuals went through a three-day training. After receiving the information from an individual they had previously worked with in Council Bluffs, Bruce says they decided to partake in the program due to otherwise having to rely on outside resources when opening up about personal struggles.
"Sometimes those are folks that don't do what we do, so it's very hard to try to talk to them, and also we're pretty guarded people -- you'll notice must of us are a little 'different' in a nice way," said Bruce. "The other thought process was if I'm going through a rough time, maybe if we know each other, I would be more willing to open up to this. Because, unfortunately, suicide rates and alcohol and drug abuse are not decreasing in the emergency services world."
According to the First Responders Foundation, the program "helps individuals to support colleagues experiencing adverse effects of trauma or critical incidents."
Councilman Brian Bills commended Bruce and his firefighters for being willing to stay ahead of the curve.
"Stuff like this is why you were the number one fire department in the state last year and it's your pro-active approach to how you look at your job," said Bills. "I for one, really appreciate it."
Bruce also thanked his firefighters, along with Police Chief Justin Rhamy and Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle, for their cooperation. In other business, Bruce also informed the council that 28 students from nine departments are participating in the Firefighter 1 Class they're hosting this year, which he adds is nearly double the typical amount of participation.