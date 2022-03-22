(Red Oak) -- One KMAland fire department was recently recognized as the top fire department in the state.
The Red Oak Fire Department recently received the 2022 "Fire Department of the Year" Award through the Iowa Firefighter's Association. The award required fire departments from all across the state to be nominated, and Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says he was recently contacted by the association notifying him of the award.
"It's never happened in the history of our department," Bruce said. "You're taken back because you go to work, you do your work, you do your best to do good work and great work, and never in a million years would I have thought we were being recognized. This was just not on the radar at all."
Red Oak's department was selected from over 800 fire departments across Iowa.
Bruce says the award is a testament to all the hard work his staff, both career and volunteer, that continue to serve a vast service area in southwest Iowa both past and present.
"They're going to tell you 'I'm just doing my job, it's a career,' well I don't think it's a career, I think it's a calling because I think it takes a very unique, a very special person to do this, and to do if for double-digit years and so forth," Bruce said. "This award A, goes to absolutely every single one of our firefighters here at the Red Oak Fire Department, and to our retirees who have built this fire department and handed it off to us basically with the message 'don't screw it up.'"
Bruce also thanked all of the families of his firefighters who support them in what he says is a career that often requires them to disregard their own safety advice to others.
Part of his department's continued service to the area, Bruce says, is his station serving as one of seven state training sites to help develop the new era of volunteer firefighters.
"You hope that we are doing our part to invest in the future of the fire service, especially for southwest Iowa, it's a massive amount of volunteer firefighters these communities rely on," Bruce said. "These folks are not payed a career, they don't get the nice, big health packages, and they sacrifice the same thing 'career' do. At any given moment that little black box, or the pager, activates, somebody's in harms way and we need to go help them--that's just what you do, you get on your rig and go."
Bruce says it is also an honor to be recognized by a state organization like the Firefighters Association, which puts tremendous amounts of energy into the firefighter profession.
Bruce also thanked all of the communities in his department's service area who have fully supported their efforts over the years.