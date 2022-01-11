(Red Oak) -- A stove fire occurred at Acorn Acres in Red Oak Monday evening.
The Red Oak Fire Department responded to reports of a fire coming from a stove at an apartment in the 1800 block of North 8th Street at Acorn Acres Monday at 5:52 p.m. Fire Chief John Bruce says responders were informed by the Montgomery County Communication Center the occupant was attempting to suppress the fire.
Bruce says the fire and damage were contained to the stove and no injuries were reported. Acorn Acres maintenance were able to take over the situation and firefighters left the scene at 6:13 p.m.
Responding agencies also included the Red Oak Police Department, the Montgomery County Communications Center, and the Acorn Acres maintenance personnel.