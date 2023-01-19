(Red Oak) -- Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at a Red Oak residence Thursday afternoon.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the call was received around 5 p.m. including reports of the house at 201 Elm Street in Red Oak filling up with smoke. Bruce says the tenants, including one adult and four children, believed a fire was in the basement and evacuated without issue.
Authorities say crews with the Red Oak Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after and identified the origin of the moderate smoke buildup as a malfunctioning furnace. After isolating the furnace, Bruce says fire crews confirmed there was no fire. No injuries or damage were reported other than a light smoke odor throughout the residence. Bruce says the landlord Dennis Larson arrived on scene and was making arrangements for the furnace repairs. Crews cleared the scene shortly before 5:35 p.m.
The Red Oak Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and MidAmerican Energy Utilities assisted the fire department at the scene.