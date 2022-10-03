(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials are gearing up for an open house and drive-thru style breakfast this weekend.
The Red Oak Fire Department is hosting its 2022 pancakes and sausage breakfast fundraiser and open house from 9-11 a.m. at the fire station on the east side of 1904 North Broadway in Red Oak. On Monday morning of KMA's "Morning Show" program, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says they will be implementing the "drive-thru" method again this year after seeing success with it last year.
"So we ask folks to enter from the east side or the football field parking lot side, and you'll enter in through the building where you'll be able to interact with the staff and see the equipment," said Bruce. "They'll serve you your breakfast to go and then folks can exit out onto Broadway from the front part of the fire station."
This year's donations raised by the Volunteer Fire Association, Bruce says, will be going towards purchasing a new wildland firefighting truck. Bruce explained the department needs an upgrade from the current vehicle.
"The current one we have is an '03 Chevy, which was basically just a pickup bought at the dealership and they put a skid unit in the back of it for fire suppression," said Bruce. "We're looking to obtain a truck that is better equipped for the wildland setting and then also has some compartment space on it to add extra equipment."
The estimated cost of the new wildland fire truck is $250,000. But, Bruce adds that the extra equipment space should allow the vehicle to better serve the department's largely rural service area.
"If we have something on a dirt road, out in the middle of a field, or somewhere where our big city engine that has the extrication equipment just can't get to, this vehicle would then allow us to then get into those areas," he said. "And then either offer the rescue or of course do the suppression operations on a wildland fire."
The wildland vehicle isn't the only purchase the department is looking to make, as the Red Oak City Council has also recently authorized the purchase of two new ambulances with funds coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Rescue Plan Act.
You can hear the full interview with Bruce below: