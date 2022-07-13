(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched on a report of a chemical-like smell Wednesday afternoon.
At 2:46 p.m., the department arrived on the scene of 1403 East Summit Street with the report of a chemical smell emanating from the apartment building. Firefighters on the scene confirmed there was an odor inside the building and had all residents evacuated.
Gas and air monitoring equipment was used to try and locate the source of the smell, however no readings were reported. MidAmerican Utilities also assisted in the investigation, but returned negative readings as well.
The building was checked for a possible chemical spill or improper chemical mixing with nothing being found. The building was then ventilated, after which fire crews checked the building again and found the smell had diminished and ceased to remain.
Property management staff and occupants were advised they could return and to notify the dispatch center if the odor came back. In the event the odor did come back, residents would then have to be placed somewhere else until the building could be cleared by chemical specialists.
There were no injuries to first responders and only one resident was examined on scene, but not transported. The Red Oak Fire Department was assisted by Red Oak Police, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Communications, MidAmerican Utilities, and the Montgomery County EMA.