(Red Oak) -- Red Oak fire officials are raising money to replace outdated equipment.
After a year's absence due to COVID-19, Red Oak's Fire Department holds its annual pancake and sausage breakfast Sunday morning from 9-to-11 on the fire station's east side at 1904 North Broadway. Fire Chief John Bruce tells KMA News this year's breakfast is being served to go.
"We're actually going to have folks come in from the east side of the fire station, or the back side of the fire station," said Bruce, "and, they actually going to drive through the fire station. They'll be provided their to-go meals. They'll have their equipment set up, so you can take a look at what the folks have invested in. Then, they exit out the front of the station onto Broadway."
Bruce says the drive-thru format is designed to guard against the continuing COVID pandemic, while meeting the public at the same time.
"We've never done it this way before," said Bruce. "We're thinking outside the box here, pulling out some ideas. We're just glad we're getting back to where we get to see folks. They get to come in and meet the firefighters, and see the equipment, and give them a good breakfast."
Proceeds from this year's breakfast will be used to purchase new thermal imaging cameras.
"They're sitting between 10 and 15 years old--so that's a lot of wear and tear," said Bruce. "Of course, with technology this day and age, it progresses pretty quick. So, they're looking to replace the two thermal imaging cameras. They run about $11,000 apiece. So, like everything else, they're not cheap. That's where a lot of the funds are going this year."
Thermal imaging cameras detect heat signatures of fire, or trapped individuals and animals through smoke and zero visibilities. The cameras also help firefighters see heat through walls.