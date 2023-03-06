(Red Oak) -- Several Red Oak Fire Department firefighters recently received significant milestone awards.
The fire department held its annual firefighter appreciation supper with current and retired firefighters late last month and handed out the milestone hardware to six individuals. Those included Dakota Petty, Cody Walford, and Taylor Mellott for 10 years of service and Fire Chief John Bruce, Lieutenant Brian Hamman, and Matthew Franks for 20 years. Bruce tells KMA News the awards serve as an excellent opportunity to show their appreciation for the work and effort the individuals have given to being first responders.
"It's more than just the fire department saying thank you, it's really reflected as all of the community and folks that they serve saying thank you," said Bruce. "It's around the clock that they're answering calls and these folks elect to give us their time and effort to do that. It's important you let these folks know that they matter and are most certainly a huge part of the fire department."
Bruce adds he greatly appreciates the time the individuals have committed to the department and each bringing their expertise to the table. He adds that having tenured firefighters around goes a long way in ensuring the next generations are well-prepared.
"The goal of the old firefighter is to make the young firefighter an old firefighter," Bruce emphasized. "There's a lot of knowledge that's learned just by being out there answering the calls that isn't necessarily going to be found in a textbook. So, being able to pass that information on so all of our communities are in great hands is paramount by keeping these folks around them."
Bruce adds it is also sometimes too easy to forget how long first responders have been in the business.
"It's not always seen that you have folks who get that many years in and it takes a very unique and very special kind of person to do emergency service work," he said. "For us to have these folks here, and we've got another captain that's in his 40s for years of service -- we're pretty lucky."
On top of his 20 years with the fire department, Bruce has been with the city of Red Oak for 25 years. In his time with the city, Bruce says a lot has changed between equipment, building materials they deal with, and the growing need for volunteer firefighters. Thus, he says his department and others have had to focus on proactively adapting to those changes.
"Make sure that these folks have good equipment, the right amount of training, and training in various areas that they might be interested in whether that's an EMS role, instructor or administration, fire instructor, administration, inspector or investigator," said Bruce. "Because you'll reap the benefits of that as an organization."
Bruce adds those additional training opportunities also go a long way in ensuring firefighters are prepared for the many situations that might be presented to them.