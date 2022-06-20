(Red Oak) -- Fire inside a trash bin at a local industry kept Red Oak's firefighters busy Monday morning.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says a citizen notified his department at around 9:30 a.m. that smoke was coming from a dumpster located at the H&H Trailer factory at 2400 North Broadway. Arriving at the scene three minutes later, firefighters found company employees utilizing fire extinguishers to contain or extinguish a fire in a roll off style dumpster located on the building's south side. Bruce says the fire was contained to the dumpster, with no extension to the factory, itself. Ground operations were terminated shortly before 9:50 a.m.
Bruce says it's believed that either carelessly discarded smoking materials or hot embers from the trailer manufacturing operations were placed inside the dumpster, igniting combustible materials. The dumpster suffered minimal damage. No injuries were reported.