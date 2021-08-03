(Red Oak) -- For the fifth time in six years, KMAland residents flocked to Red Oak’s Fountain Square Park Tuesday evening for the annual celebration of emergency personnel.
First responders in the community put on the fifth annual Red Oak National Night Out featuring the Red Oak Police Department, Fire Department, and several others. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy says the event puts a new twist on the nationally known event that allows the first responders to instead host the event themselves.
“National Night Out is actually different, it’s supposed to be the community putting it on for first responders, (but) we took it as a spin, and we’re putting it on for the community,” Rhamy said. “We want the community to come out and meet us as law enforcement, to meet the fire and rescue personnel, as well as bring in a whole lot of different things. The theme is public safety so as you look around the square you can see farm equipment, we got school buses, we got the Iowa Corn Growers Association, (and) several branches of the military.”
This year’s event also featured plenty of free food for visitors, snow plows, and also a special appearance from the Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter out of Clarinda.
Rhamy says he hopes the event can put faces to first responders and create those personal relationships with the community. Rhamy says when someone places a call, they might recognize someone who responds to the scene.
“You’re gonna know somebody that may show up on that scene as well, whether it be a law enforcement officer, an EMS personnel, (or) a fire fighter,” Rhamy said. “Iowa DNR could show up on one of our calls, or we got some Mills County deputies here, they may show up on some of our calls, so we just want everyone to know everyone’s face so they feel comfortable with us and can tell us what’s going on.”
After five years of the event, Rhamy said when they started the event during the beginning of his time as police chief, they didn’t know what to expect.
“When we started this our first year, we didn’t know what to expect, we didn’t know whether we were get 50 people or 1,000 people,” Rhamy said. “Our first year we had about 600 people, and now two years ago we were pushing the 2,500-2,800 mark. It feels great to look across the square now and see all these people when the event hasn’t even started yet.”
Rhamy said he has been blown away by the growth the event has undergone in the five-year span, as well as the communities reception.
“It’s been pretty cool, that’s about as all I can put it, it’s been pretty cool to see the event from where it started to where we’re at now,” Rhamy said. “We continue to add new things each year it seems like and the number of people continues to grow, so it’s always been a good thing.”