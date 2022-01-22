(Council Bluffs) -- Red Oak took six groups, that included 14 students, to Large Group District Speech on Saturday.
Below is an update from speech coach Laura Horn
We have 5 groups that will be headed to State in two weeks! They are:
Radio Broadcasting (Madison Doyle and Logan Conn)
Short Film (Gannon Sallach, Aedynn Graham, Lindsey Porter, Greyson Hewett, Jonah Wemhoff, Griffin Eubank, Stef Medina, Connor Knight, and Tessa Rolenc)
Ensemble (Tessa Rolenc and Josie Rengstorf)
Ensemble (Griffin Eubank, Michelle Grass, and Gannon Sallach, who stepped in this week to be a sub)
Group Improv (Greyson Hewett, Jonah Wemhoff, Stef Medina, Josie Rengstorf, and Aedynn Graham)
We also had a freshman group who performed well and received a 2 rating. They are Grace Goldapp and Lena Torbett in Musical Theatre.
Ms Kelsey Mangold and I are so proud of these kids!
The state qualifiers will be performing on February 3 at the high school starting at 5:00. There will be more info on specific location soon.