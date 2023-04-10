(Red Oak) -- House demolitions planned for later this spring in Red Oak have received a significant financial boost.
The Southwest Iowa Planning Council announced late last month that the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund Board approved four applications submitted by the city of Red Oak to its demolition program. The program, funded through the trust fund board, is designed to assist cities with demolishing blighted residential properties and covers 50% of the cost, up to $15,000, for the demolition. City Nuisance Officer Bill Deitering tells KMA News the four houses up for demolition are at 300 East Market Street, 210 North 5th Street, 111 2nd Avenue, and 107 4th Avenue. Deitering says the structures are currently vacant and uninhabitable.
"One of them caught fire and it was about half-burned down, one of them has been vacant for a long time and there's been suspected drug activity and squatting there, and the third one is about half down on it's own," said Deitering. "They're an eye-sore, they're dangerous, and they need to go away."
He adds that the four properties are part of a longer list of eight properties initially submitted to the program that the city hopes to remove soon.
Deitering says a contractor recently completed an inspection for asbestos in the four structures and will soon move into removal efforts. Following the removal, Deitering says they will then take the projects back to SWIPCO to be let out for bids, but the total costs have yet to be determined.
"SWIPCO will reach out to accept bids for the actual demolition," Deitering explained. "And SWIPCO will finance up to $15,000 on a house, and these days it's anywhere from $12,000 to $14,000 to have a house removed as a total cost."
Deitering says the grant funding through SWIPCO was a significant financial boost to the city's demo efforts.
"A lot of places that do this kind of thing are offering loans versus grants," he said. "So, it's a lot easier for the city to generate that kind of revenue to help pay down the costs, get these properties sold, and generate some tax revenue."
If all goes according to plan, Deitering says the hope is for the demolitions to begin in May. After that, he hopes to submit the remaining four properties for the next round of funding through SWIPCO's demolition program. Projects in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, and Shelby counties are eligible for the regional program.