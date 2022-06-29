(Red Oak) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in Red Oak Tuesday night.
Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce says the Red Oak Fire Department was dispatched to 3001 North 4th Street for a reported deck fire around 11:23 p.m. First emergency services arrived shortly after confirming the fire, and fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze on the south deck area away from the residence. Bruce says fire ground operations were terminated around 12:14 a.m. without incident.
Bruce says embers from an outside charcoal grill that had been utilized earlier caught the south portion of the deck on fire. The fire damage was isolated to the deck.