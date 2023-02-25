(Shenandoah) -- The Red Oak Speech Team competed at District Individual Speech at Shenandoah Saturday.
Below are results reported by Kelsey Mangold.
Today, our individual speech team competed at districts at Shenandoah High School. We took 13 kids from grades 9-12 and each student competed in either one or two events. Many of our students are also in the musical and so this is a crazy weekend!! But they are juggling it with the grace and energy of professionals!
Receiving a I rating and qualifying for State:
- Grace Goldapp, musical theatre
- Tessa Rolenc, acting
- Lauren Dean, expository
- Stef Medina, storytelling
- Tony Filpi, radio news
- Ella Johnson, radio news
- Josie Rengstorf, expository
- Tessa Rolenc, prose
- Ella Johnson, after dinner
- Griffin Eubank, improv
- Madilynn Parker, poetry
- Michelle Grass, literary program
Receiving a II rating and performing well:
- Madilynn Parker, musical theatre
- Mariella Richards Hernandez, poetry
- Griffin Eubank, expository
- Bennett Stickland, prose
- Michelle Grass, expository
- Mariella Richards Hernandez, storytelling
- Cash Berendes, musical theatre