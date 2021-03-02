(Red Oak) – Nine Red Oak High School students participated in 15 events at the District Individual Speech Competition in Glenwood Tuesday. All nine qualified for state individual competition.
Earning a 1 rating and qualifying for State were:
Araina Brummett - Public Address
Jenna Klyn - Acting and Literary Program
Alexa McCunn - Radio News
Mya Southwell - Prose and Expository Address
Aedynn Graham - Storytelling and Literary Program
Grayson Hewett - Radio News and Improv
Gannon Sallach - Prose and Poetry
Michelle Grass - Prose
Josie Rengstorf - Original Oratory
Earning a 2 rating was Michelle Grass with Expository Address.
Each entry will be performed at the “Evening with the Stars” event March 9th at 5 p.m. at Red Oak Junior-Senior High School.