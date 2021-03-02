Speech results

(Red Oak) – Nine Red Oak High School students participated in 15 events at the District Individual Speech Competition in Glenwood Tuesday. All nine qualified for state individual competition.

Earning a 1 rating and qualifying for State were:

Araina Brummett - Public Address

Jenna Klyn - Acting and Literary Program

Alexa McCunn - Radio News

Mya Southwell - Prose and Expository Address

Aedynn Graham - Storytelling and Literary Program

Grayson Hewett - Radio News and Improv

Gannon Sallach - Prose and Poetry

Michelle Grass - Prose

Josie Rengstorf - Original Oratory

Earning a 2 rating was Michelle Grass with Expository Address.

Each entry will be performed at the “Evening with the Stars” event March 9th at 5 p.m. at Red Oak Junior-Senior High School.

