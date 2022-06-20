(Red Oak) -- All roads are leading into Red Oak this weekend.
Starting Thursday and going through Sunday, the town's annual Junction Days celebration will be in full swing. From bike rides to barbecue contests, it'll be a jam-packed several days. Joining the KMA "Morning Show," Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association members Elaine Carlson and Kesandra Pullen say attendees will have their choice of fun attractions to check out.
"The opening ceremony will be Thursday night, then Friday night we go right into our Red Oak All-Class Reunion," said Carlson. "Saturday morning is just packed -- we have our barbecue, our fun run early that morning, we have food vendors scattered throughout downtown, and we have balloon artists."
Additional highlights of the Junction Days extravaganza include a cornhole tournament, beverage garden, bingo, water fights, and trivia challenges. Many of the events are free, however some do require a pre-registration form and entry fee.
Each year, the Junction Days celebration includes an encompassing theme. This year, the theme chosen to represent it is "All Roads Lead Home." Carlson says the idea came about from her own observations about how although you may take different paths to get there, eventually everyone finds their way back home.
"If you really think about anyone's home, whatever direction you're coming from -- doesn't matter what road -- it's bringing you home," said Carlson. "We will host and embrace visitors from all over the United States and some from outside the United States, and they will travel from all different directions."
To register for any of the upcoming events, stop by and grab a form at the Red Oak Chamber and Industry Association at 307 East Reed Street. You can also register online at redoakiowa.com, and find the full listing of everything planned for the weekend. You can hear the full interview with Elaine Carlson and Kesandra Pullen below.