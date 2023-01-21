(Council Bluffs) -- The Red Oak Large Group Speech team competed Saturday at districts at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs.
Below are results as reported by Coach Kelsey Mangold.
The Red Oak Large Group Speech team had a fantastic day at T.J. In Council Bluffs today! We took 10 kids (more involved that couldn’t come today) and had 5 events. Mrs. Wiser and myself could not be more proud of how well these kids performed and all of their hard work!
Receiving a I rating and performing at State in two weeks:
- Short Film: Grace Goldapp, Lauren Dean, Josie Rengstorf, Tessa Rolenc, Jonah Wemhoff, James Gass, Sam Fields, & Ella Johnson
- Ensemble: Grace Goldapp & Michelle Grass
- Ensemble: Josie Rengstorf & Tessa Rolenc
- Ensemble: Griffin Eubank, Connor Knight, Tony Filpi, and Cash Berendes
Performing well and receiving a II rating:
- Ensemble: Madi Parker & Mariella Richards-Hernandez