(KMAland) -- The Red Oak Speech Team competed in the Iowa High School Speech Association Contest on Saturday.
Below are results submitted from the coaches.
Short Film “Killer Among Us (A Cheesy Horror)” - Araina Brummett, Mya Southwell, Cami Porter, Alexa McCunn, Gannon Sallach, Lindsey Porter, and Grayson Hewett - earned straight 2s (they received a 2 rating from all three judges).
Group Improvisation - Alexa McCunn, Cami Porter, Araina Brummett, and Mya Southwell - earned straight 1s (they received a 1 rating from all three judges).
Ms. Mangold and I are so proud of their efforts and dedication this year.
We would especially like to recognize our four seniors - Alexa, Araina, Mya, and Cami - for their commitment to the speech team. They have been together as a group improv team since they were freshmen and they work incredibly well together. It’s always fun to see what they’ll come up with!!
While there will not be an All-State festival this year, judges will be nominating outstanding performances for All-State. Those will be announced at a later time.