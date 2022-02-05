(West Des Moines) -- The Red Oak Speech Team competed in Large Group State Speech at West Des Moines Valley Saturday.
Below are results as reported by Coach Laura Horn.
Large Group State Speech was a success today for our five groups.
Ensemble Acting with Michelle Grass, Griffin Eubank, and Connor Knight - straight 2s
Short Film with Gannon Sallach, Stef Medina, Lindsey Porter, Tessa Rolenc, Griffin Eubank, Connor Knight, Aedynn Graham, Jonah Wemhoff, and Grayson Hewett - mixed 1s
Radio Broadcasting with Maddie Doyle and Logan Conn - mixed 1s
Group Improv with Aedynn Graham, Grayson Hewett, Jonah Wemhoff, Josie Rengstorf, and Stef Medina - mixed 1s
Ensemble with Tessa Rolenc and Josie Rengstorf - straight 1s
They all did a terrific job and Ms. Mangold and I are so proud of them!