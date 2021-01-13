(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody after allegedly leading authorities on a short pursuit.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Broadway in Red Oak Tuesday evening. Authorities say the driver -- 46-year-old Jason Lasiter -- was taken into custody following a short pursuit. He was charged with eluding, reckless driving and unlawful possession of prescription drugs.
Lasiter was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond. The Red Oak Police Department assisted with the arrest.