Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.