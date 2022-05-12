(Red Oak) — A Red Oak man faces charges following his arrest Thursday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were investigating a complaint of a suspicious person walking on Highway 71 just before 7 a.m. Authorities say the suspect fled on foot into a field and was apprehended over an hour later.
Deputies arrested 25-year-old Dylan J. Hanson on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and interference with official acts. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending an initial appearance.
The Iowa State Patrol and Montgomery County Emergency Management assisted with the incident.