(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested for eluding following a brief pursuit in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office reports 64-year-old John Richard Mullenix of Red Oak was arrested shortly after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities says deputies responded to a report of a suspicious subject at 1969 Evergreen Avenue. Mullenix departed the scene in a careless manner and failed to yield for emergency vehicles, leading law enforcement on a short chase. Mullenix was charged with Aggravated Eluding.
Mullenix was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $2,000 cash only bond.