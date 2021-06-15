(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following a brief standoff with authorities Monday night.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers were searching for a wanted subject and located 21-year-old Jacob David Berggren in the 500 block of East Prospect around 10:40 p.m. Authorities say a brief standoff took place before Berggren surrendered himself without incident.
Berggren was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was also charged with interference with official acts. Berggren is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted during the incident.