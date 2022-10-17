(Stanton) -- A Red Oak man faces charges following an arrest in Stanton early Monday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Nicholas A. Foster was arrested shortly before 5:50 a.m. for 4th degree criminal mischief -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say Foster's arrest comes after an investigation into a reported property damage incident occurring around 5:30 a.m. in Stanton. The Sheriff's Office says Foster was located by officers with the Red Oak Police Department and taken into custody.
Foster is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $1,000 bond.