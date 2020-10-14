(Shenandoah) -- A Red Oak man was arrested following an incident in Shenandoah.
The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the 1100 block of West Thomas Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a vehicle that was parked and running in the road. Officers arriving on the scene found an unconscious male in the driver's seat.
Officers arrested 35-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps on a charge of OWI -- first offense. Phelps was also cited for failure to have a valid driver's license. He was taken to the Page County Jail on $1,000 bond. Shenandoah EMS assisted the police at the scene.