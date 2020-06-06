(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody on assault charges.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, 46-year-old James Reed Mitroff was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Washington Street. He was charged with domestic assault, a simple misdemeanor. While at the Montgomery County Jail, Mitroff became combative and was additionally charged with assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor. No injuries to law enforcement were reported.
Mitroff was booked into the county jail on $1,000 bond, pending further court proceedings.