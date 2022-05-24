(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody on multiple charges from Missouri.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and 222nd Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday for a traffic violation. Following an investigation, officers arrested 45-year-old Jason Richard Berendes for being a fugitive from justice.
Authorities say Berendes has active warrants from Dallas County, Missouri for two counts of 2nd degree domestic assault, 2nd degree harassment and 4th degree domestic assault. He was taken into custody pending extradition to Missouri.