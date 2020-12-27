Joshua Kenneth Wolcott

(Red Oak) — A Red Oak man faces domestic assault charges following his arrest Saturday.

The Red Oak Police Department says officers were called to the 100 block of East Market Street around 10:15 p.m. for a domestic incident. Following an investigation, officers arrested 33-year-old Joshua Kenneth Wolcott on a charge of domestic abuse assault impeding air flow — first offense — and interference with official acts.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending further court proceedings.

