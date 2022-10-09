(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested Sunday afternoon on multiple charges.
According to a release from the Red Oak Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of 5th and Corning Street for a male with a juvenile using drugs.
Officers arrived and arrested Calvin Merle Watt, 66, of Red Oak on possession of marijuana (2nd offense), possession of methamphetamine (2nd offense), gathering where controlled substance is used or consumed, child endangerment and distribution of a controlled substance to a person under 18 years of age (a Class B felony).
Watt was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $25,000 bond.