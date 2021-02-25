(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces multiple drug charges following a search warrant Wednesday.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers executed the warrant around 11 p.m. in the 900 block of North Boundary Street. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 27-year-old Ozzy Ray Hunter. Hunter was charged with unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana -- third or subsequent offense -- possession of a controlled substance -- first, second and third offenses -- gathering for use of marijuana and three counts of child endangerment.
Hunter was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond.