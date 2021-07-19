(Red Oak) — A Red Oak man is in custody on sexual abuse charges out of Missouri.
The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 53-year-old Richard Eugene Darrell around 4:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of North 8th Street. Darrell was arrested on a Nodaway County warrant for first-degree sodomy, two of first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of child molestation and deviate sexual intercourse with person under 14 year.
Darrell is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on no bond pending extradition to Nodaway County.