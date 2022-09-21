(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest Tuesday evening.
The Red Oak Police Department says 35-year-old Thomas James Delgado was arrested shortly after 8:25 p.m. for domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow -- an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Delgado's arrest follows an investigation after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 8:05 p.m. in the 200 block of South 2nd Street in Red Oak.
Delgado was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond.