(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest Tuesday evening.

The Red Oak Police Department says 35-year-old Thomas James Delgado was arrested shortly after 8:25 p.m. for domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow -- an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Delgado's arrest follows an investigation after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 8:05 p.m. in the 200 block of South 2nd Street in Red Oak.

Delgado was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond.

