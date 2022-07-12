(Red Oak) -- A suspect is charged in connection with a burglary investigation in Red Oak.
Red Oak Police say 58-year-old Kelly Gene Gregory of Red Oak was arrested early Monday afternoon for 3rd degree burglary, a class D felony. Gregory's arrest stems from an investigation which began after officers were sent to 1402 Eastern for a reported burglary. Police say someone entered the residence in the early afternoon hours and removed items. Upon further investigation, officers located some of the missing items at the Oak Creek Apartments.
Gregory is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond.