(Red Oak) – A Red Oak suspect was arrested early Tuesday evening.

Red Oak Police say 31-year-old Dustin Ray Aherns was arrested for driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Aherns is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $2,000 bond.

