(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces drug charges following his arrest Thursday evening.
The Red Oak Police Department says 24-year-old Austin Alexander Thompson was arrested shortly after 5:25 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 1000 block of East Corning Street in Red Oak.
Thompson was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond.