(Shenandoah) -- A suspect faces charges following a weekend altercation in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 24-year-old Christopher Andrew Blackwell was arrested early Sunday afternoon for serious assault. Shortly after 1:40 p.m., the sheriff's office was sent to 1164 290th Street about 8 miles south of Shenandoah after Pagecomm received a call regarding an alleged assault. Palmer says the suspect was still in the residence, possibly armed with weapons.
Following an investigation, Blackwell was taken to the Page County Jail, where he's being held on $1,000 bond, pending further court proceedings. Shenandoah Police, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office and Shenandoah Ambulance Service assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.