(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man faces an assault charge following his arrest Friday afternoon.
The Red Oak Police Department says 33-year-old Dylan Thomas Griffeth was arrested shortly after 2:45 p.m. domestic assault, 1st offense. Authorities say Griffeth was also arrested on a Red Oak Police warrant for domestic abuse causing bodily injury. Police say the arrest occurred in the 300 block of East Market Street in Red Oak.
Griffeth was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on no bond pending an appearance before a magistrate.