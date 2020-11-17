(Red Oak) – A Red Oak man is charged after violating a court order.
Red Oak Police say 42-year-old Brian Keith Shaver was arrested early Tuesday evening for contempt of a court order. Shaver is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.
