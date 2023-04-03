(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man was arrested on a pair of charges early Monday morning.
The Red Oak Police Department says 37-year-old Jacob Wayne Dykes-Vargas was arrested around 5:35 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine -- 3rd offense. Additionally, authorities say Dykes-Vargas had a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Police say the arrest occurred in the 2200 Block of Highway 48.
Dykes-Vargas was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $10,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office assisted police in the arrest.