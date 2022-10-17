Kiley Brian Caron
Kiley Brian Caron

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest Sunday evening.

The Red Oak Police Department says 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron was arrested around 8:20 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Authorities say Caron's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block on North Broadway Street in Red Oak.

Caron is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County K9 Unit, and K9 Bane assisted the police at the scene.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.