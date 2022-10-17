(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest Sunday evening.
The Red Oak Police Department says 32-year-old Kiley Brian Caron was arrested around 8:20 p.m. for possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of prescription drugs. Authorities say Caron's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block on North Broadway Street in Red Oak.
Caron is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County K9 Unit, and K9 Bane assisted the police at the scene.